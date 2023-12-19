Finmin to meet heads of PSU banks on Fri; review their performance

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The finance ministry has called a meeting of heads of public sector banks on Friday to review the performance of lenders on various parameters, including NPA management.

Advertisment

According to sources, the meeting headed by Financial Services Secretary will review cases long pending for admission and resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The meeting will also review the working of National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), sources said.

NARCL, a government entity, was incorporated in 2021 with a majority stake held by Public Sector Banks and balance by private banks with Canara Bank being the sponsor bank.

Advertisment

It is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an Asset Reconstruction Company under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.

The Cabinet in 2021 cleared a proposal to provide a government guarantee worth Rs 30,600 crore to security receipts issued by NARCL.

As per the provision NARCL would pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the bad loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021-22 speech announced that the government intends to set up a bad bank as part of the resolution of bad loans worth about Rs 2 lakh crore in the banking system. PTI DP ANZ MR