Finmin to work out strategies to bring individuals outside formal credit system into mainstream

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The finance ministry, along with all other stakeholders, discussed the need for formulating strategies to bring individuals currently outside the formal credit system into the mainstream credit framework, among other things, to foster financial inclusion.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, while chairing a meeting, deliberated on the preparation of the roadmap for Financial Inclusion 2.0 Detailed deliberations were held on all aspects, with active participation from all stakeholders present in the meeting, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The discussions focused on the preparation of a plan document for furtherance of financial inclusion, covering key areas like access to banking services for all citizens, augmentation of banking infrastructure in villages, availability of formal credit specially for women and vulnerable sections of society, and achieving the goal of insurance and pension for all citizens by 2047.

Besides, the meeting also discussed the development of innovative digital and financial products, increasing penetration of digital transactions specially in rural/semi-urban areas, raising awareness on financial frauds, including digital frauds and imparting financial and digital literacy to adults as well as to students in secondary and senior secondary levels.

Nagaraju emphasised the need for further strengthening measures, such as the presence of at least one bank branch in each subdivision in the north-eastern region, enhancing insurance and pension coverage for all citizens and formulating strategies to bring individuals currently outside the formal credit system into the mainstream credit framework, it said.

Based on the discussions and further deliberation, a final report for furtherance of financial inclusion in the country will be issued in due course, it added.