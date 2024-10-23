Fino Q2 net profit up 8.35 pc at Rs 21.15 cr

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday posted an 8.35 per cent growth in September quarter net profit at Rs 21.15 crore.

The company had posted a post tax profit of Rs 19.52 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 24.27 crore in the June quarter.

The company said maiden tax expense of Rs 4.78 crore impacted its reported net profit.

Its overall income moved up to Rs 455.41 crore for the reporting quarter, up from Rs 358.58 crore in the year-ago period, while the profit before tax was up 33 per cent at Rs 25.9 crore.

Its managing director and chief executive Rishi Gupta said it has the highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit before tax, and the company is keen to explore new opportunities and sustain the momentum.

The Fino scrip closed 0.61 per cent up at Rs 388.55 a piece on the BSE, as against a 0.17 per cent decline on the benchmark. PTI AA DRR