Fintech Biz2X plans to hire 200 professionals across various roles in FY26

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X, which has a current workforce of about 1,000, will hire over 200 professionals across AI, data science, engineering, product management, and technology in India in the next financial year.

Biz2X is a turnkey global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for their small and mid-size business customers.

India's digital lending landscape is undergoing a paradigm shift, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as the backbone of financial sector especially for risk assessment and credit decisioning, said Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO of Biz2Credit and Biz2X.

Arora outlined Biz2X's ambitious AI-led expansion plans, which includes the development of real-time credit models, partnerships with financial institutions.

"The company also has robust hiring plans in the year ahead. Biz2X, with current workforce of 1,000 plus, will look to hire over 200+ professionals across AI, data science, engineering, product management, and technology in India," he said.

At the heart of this transformation, Arora said is Biz2X's AI-powered lending stack, which integrates loan origination, management, collections, and risk monitoring.

"Traditional underwriting models are struggling to keep up with the complexity of today's borrowers. AI allows us to move beyond static financial data and create a dynamic risk assessment system that adapts to real-time business performance and will be particularly impactful for India's MSMEs, which have long faced roadblocks in securing timely credit," Arora said.

The next phase of digital lending, he said, will see AI models offering dynamic loan pricing, where interest rates and pre-approved limits adjust in real time based on an enterprise's financial health.

This shift is crucial in a market where liquidity needs fluctuate unpredictably, he added.

Beyond business expansion, Arora said Biz2X is actively engaged with regulators to drive the adoption of standardized AI-based risk assessment models.

He stressed on the importance of collaboration between fintechs and policymakers to ensure transparency in AI-driven lending. PTI NKD TRB