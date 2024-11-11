Fintech centre opened at Chitkara University

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) A financial technology centre of excellence has been launched by Chitkara University to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the growing sector, a release said on Monday.

The centre aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the financial technology sector, offering students a blend of academic learning and industry-driven expertise, the university, which opened the centre at its Rajpura campus in Punjab, said in the statement.

The Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence aims to offer a specialized curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, preparing students for the real-world challenges of the FinTech ecosystem, it added.

By nurturing the next generation of FinTech leaders, the Centre will contribute to India’s vision of building a skilled workforce capable of driving the global FinTech revolution, Dr. Raj P Narayanam, founder and Executive Chairman of fintech firm Zaggle said. PTI KKS MR