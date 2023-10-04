Fintech company slice merges with North East Small Finance Bank

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Fintech company slice on Wednesday said it has merged with North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB).

The merger has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India, slice said in a statement.

"We see this as an opportunity to build a highly inclusive and responsible bank, offering an unparalleled experience, underpinned by robust risk management and strong governance," slice Founder & CEO Rajan Bajaj said.

According to slice, this merger, pending shareholders' nod and other regulatory approvals, brings together slice's financial accessibility and digital banking experience to customers.

NESFB MD & CEO Rupali Kalita said, "this alliance with slice marks an exciting expansion of our reach and enhancement of our services." NESFB will continue its dedicated service to North East India, merging technology with deep community understanding to offer top-tier financial services to the region. PTI GRJ DRR