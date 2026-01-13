Fintech firm PayU Payments' loss narrows to Rs 248 cr in FY25

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Fintech firm PayU Payments has reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 248 crore in the financial year 2024-25, according to a regulatory document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Tuesday.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 429.51 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of PayU increased by about 23 per cent to Rs 5,562.98 crore in FY25, from Rs 4,527.39 crore in FY24.

PayU, however, reported a widening of losses to Rs 3,567.8 crore in FY25 on a standalone basis, from around Rs 273 crore in FY24.

"Payu Payments Private Ltd operates as an investment company, and reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 3,972 crore, a 16 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 3,568 crore during the same fiscal year," Tofler said.

The company's employee benefit expenses decreased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 667.62 crore. PTI PRS DRR