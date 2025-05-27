Fintech firms enabling secure, inclusive financial services for merchants, MSMEs: FM

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said innovations by fintech companies have enabled seamless, secure and inclusive financial services for merchants and MSMEs.

During her visit to the office of Pine Labs, a fintech company, in Noida, Sitharaman acknowledged India’s fintech firms’ contribution to expanding the country's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

She also said that fintech companies are enabling seamless, secure and inclusive financial services for merchants and MSMEs, the finance ministry said in a series of post on X.

The minister also witnessed demonstrations by Pine Labs on innovative fintech solutions being developed around prepaid instruments, the Account Aggregator (AA) framework, and digital services used in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and other government schemes and services, it said.

She also interacted with employees and customers of Pine Labs during the visit.