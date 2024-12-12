FinX raises USD 6 mn seed funding from Elevar Equity

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Integrated skilling platform FinX on Thursday said it has secured USD 6 million seed funding from Elevar Equity for product and geographical expansion and diversification into IT skill training, among others.

This USD 6 million funding will enable FinX to expand its geographical reach, broaden its product offerings, and diversify into IT skill training.

In addition to this, it will also help in enhancing its technology platform in creating scalable solutions that meet the growing demand for skilled talent across various sectors, the company said.

FinX works to bridge the gap between formal education and employability in India's BFSI sector. PTI IAS DR