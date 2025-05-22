Fire at Jindal Poly Films plant near Nashik: Efforts on to douse flames

Nashik, May 22 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a subsidiary of Jindal Poly Films Ltd at Mundhegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra and fire-fighting operations were underway on a second day, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at JPFL Pvt Ltd plant on Nashik-Mumbai highway in Igatpuri taluka at around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

It started in a shed where scrap material was stored, said a local police official.

About 30 fire tenders were trying to extinguish the fire, he said, adding nobody was injured in the incident.

Jindal Poly Films stated in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday that production in a part of the plant was affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire and the damage caused by it will be ascertained later, it added.

On January 1, 2023, a major fire incident had occurred at the same plant, claiming three lives. PTI COR AA KRK