Fire at subsidiary unit temporarily hits production: Aurobindo Pharma

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said a fire accident at Unit-IV of its wholly-owned arm APL Healthcare Ltd at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh has resulted in production disruption temporarily.

In a regulatory filing, the company said on September 18, 2025, at around 8:50 am, a small fire incident occurred in granulation area-10 of Unit IV of APL Healthcare, situated at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh (SEZ Unit), due to a short circuit.

The fire spread to a panel, affecting granulation area-10 and causing partial damage to granulation area-8. Out of the total 19 lines in the said Unit, 2 lines have been impacted for about two weeks, it added.

The fire incident was immediately controlled through the in-house fire hydrant team, along with support from external fire tenders, and there were no casualties or injuries, the company said.

"The incident resulted in a temporary production impact estimated at about 3 per cent of the monthly capacity of the said unit. Necessary steps have been initiated for refurbishment and restoration, and we expect the impacted areas to be operational within the next few weeks," Aurobindo Pharma noted.

The company has taken all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of employees, protection of assets, and continuity of operations, and the event has no material financial or operational impact, it added.