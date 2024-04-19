Fire breaks out at NTPC's North Karanpura power plant in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Apr 19 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at NTPC's North Karanpura superthermal power plant in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

The fire was first spotted around 2 pm, they said.

"The fire broke out at the BHEL material yard of unit 3 in the power plant. So far no casualty has been reported," a senior BHEL official told PTI.

Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, he said.

The installation is a 660X3 mw coal-based power plant.

NTPC is the country's largest power generation company. PTI NAM SOM