Fire in adjacent building of Alliance Air office at Delhi airport; no casualties: Airline

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Alliance Air on Tuesday said there was a fire in a building adjacent to its office at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.

No one was injured in the fire incident that was reported to the fire department at around 6.29 am and eight vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire.

"There was a partial fire in the adjacent building of Alliance Air in the early morning hours. The fire was contained immediately," Alliance Air said in a statement.

The airline also said that fortunately, there were no casualties.

Officials of the fire department said no one was injured in the fire incident.

A call was received at around 6.29 am on Tuesday and eight vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire. The fire was doused at around 7.20 am, the officials said.

The airline's corporate office is at Alliance Bhawan at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport. PTI RAM BM HVA