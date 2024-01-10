Fireboltt starts sale of wrist-phones, expects 30 pc of wearables revenue from new device

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Smart wearable brand Fireboltt expects its new Android wristphone, a combination of a smartwatch and smartphone, to contribute around 30 per cent of its revenue from wearables.

Advertisment

The company launched the sale of the 4G LTE nano SIM-enabled Dream wristphone on Wednesday.

The device has the capabilities of a smartphone in a compact smartwatch design, providing all key functions like calling, messaging and social media apps like YouTube and WhatsApp.

The company, which claims to be the first company to launch an Android wristphone, started the sales on e-commerce major Flipkart, its website and offline stores across the country.

Advertisment

The company has priced the smartwatch-cum-phone featuring a 2.02-inch screen at Rs 5,999.

The device runs on Android 8.1 OS and is powered by a Cortex Quad-Core CPU with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Fireboltt CEO and founder Arnav Kishore said the Dream wristphone is positioned to revolutionise the market, and the company foresees it claiming a significant share of its total wearables sales, estimated to be approximately 30 per cent.

Advertisment

"We believe that as people experience the sheer brilliance of this wrist-worn innovation, the demand will soar, setting new benchmarks in the wearable tech industry," Kishore said in a statement.

"The integration of Nano SIM support and the Google Play Store empowers users to break free from the limitations of traditional smartwatches,” he said.

These devices are set to eclipse ordinary watches, offering a level of intelligence, connectivity, and versatility that was once unimaginable.

Advertisment

While smartphones will remain essential, wristphones will become indispensable for seamless, on-the-go living, he added.

With features like WiFi and GPS, ensuring users stay seamlessly connected and navigated, he said further.

Fireboltt recently roped in former India cricket captain M S Dhoni and rapper MC Stan as brand ambassador for the Dream smart device. PTI PRS BAL BAL