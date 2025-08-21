Firm founded by young entrepreneurs inks Rs 2,564 crore MoU with Maharashtra govt

Jalna, Aug 20 (PTI) In a boost to Maharashtra's digital infrastructure and inclusive industrial growth, Rovision Tech Hub Pvt Ltd, a company founded by young entrepreneurs from backward regions of Marathwada, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government.

The MoU, entailing investment of Rs 2,564 crore, was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Founded by entrepreneurs Aditya Agarwal and Satish Agarwal, Rovision Tech Hub aims to bridge the digital divide by bringing cutting-edge technology to the grassroots.

Under the terms of the MoU, the company will develop a high-capacity, green-certified data centre in Navi Mumbai, powered by energy-efficient systems and robust network connectivity.

Satish Agarwal said the ambitious project entails a total investment of Rs 2,564 crore, bolstered by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and is expected to generate over 1,100 new employment opportunities.

This development not only marks a technological leap but also contributes to Maharashtra's goal of becoming a global digital and data infrastructure hub, he said. PTI COR RSY