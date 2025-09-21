Firms from over 15 countries to participate in India International Seafood Show

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Participants from over 15 countries, including major markets such as the US, European Union, Vietnam, UAE, Germany, Belgium, Japan and China, will participate in the India International Seafood Show beginning on Thursday.

The 24th edition of the global event will be part of World Food India 2025, the Government of India's flagship global food innovation event that celebrates India's culinary heritage and fosters partnerships across the food value chain, a statement said.

The India International Seafood Show (IISS-2025), Asia's premier seafood trade fair, will be held from September 25 to 28 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Organised by the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), the event will feature more than 260 stalls, technical sessions, and roundtables, bringing together participants from over 15 countries, including major markets such as the United States, the European Union, Vietnam, UAE, Germany, Belgium, Japan, China and so on, the statement said.

A reverse buyer-seller meet hosted by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) will further strengthen trade linkages by connecting Indian exporters directly with international buyers.

SEAI President Pawan Kumar said in the statement, "As we mark our golden jubilee, this event will help us strengthen our global position and expand into new markets." This edition of IISS coincides with the 50th anniversary of SEAI.

"Our motto, 'Sustainably Harvested, Humanely Sourced', reflects our deep commitment to ethical sourcing and responsible aquaculture practices. IISS-2025 will be a platform to address challenges such as skill development, sustainability, and innovation," said SEAI Secretary-General K N Raghavan.

India's seafood sector, particularly shrimp, continues to dominate global supply, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of worldwide production. While challenges such as higher tariffs in the US and rising production costs persist, the industry is responding with diversification and value-added products.

India has emerged as a global leader in seafood exports, currently supplying to 132 countries. India shipped 16,98,170 tonnes of seafood worth Rs 62,408.45 crore (USD 7.45 billion) during 2024-25 as against exports of 17,81,602 tonne in 2023-24, worth Rs 60,523.89 crore (USD 7.38 billion), reflecting the sector's strong resilience despite global trade fluctuations.

With a long-term target of USD 15 billion by 2030, India is aiming at a projected growth rate of more than 100 per cent over the next six years. PTI KKS HVA