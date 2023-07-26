First Aadhaar enrolment centre for Indian Army via Army Postal Service inaugurated in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The first Permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Centre (PAEC) for Indian Army has been inaugurated in New Delhi, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The PAEC will facilitate Aadhaar-related services (enrolment and updation) for tri-services personnel (Defence and civil) and their dependents through their Field Post Offices (FPO) in 48 identified locations in the country.

All Command HQs, Corps HQs and selected FPOs are identified for the establishment of PAEC services.

"Alok Sharma, Director General Postal Services and Lt Gen Rajinder Dewan, Quartermaster General jointly inaugurated first Permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Centre (PAEC) for Army at 1 Central Base Post Office (CBPO), New Delhi on July 25, 2023," an official release said. PTI GRJ MBI MBI MR