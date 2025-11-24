First-ever auction of seven limestone blocks launched in J&K

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) As many as seven limestone mines will be auctioned in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the first-ever sale of mineral blocks in the region that will put the Union Territory on the country's mineral map, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his deputy Surinder Choudhary jointly launched the first-ever auction of seven limestone mineral blocks, covering about 314 hectares, across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch.

Speaking at a roadshow, Reddy described the event as a major development that has brought the UT onto the country’s mineral map.

“As per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in 2014, the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reformed the mining regime to make it 100 percent transparent. This auction in J& K will usher in a new era of development,” Reddy said in his address.

He said the initiative is expected to pave the way for job creation, revenue growth, industrial expansion, and new economic opportunities for local communities, advancing Jammu and Kashmir’s development trajectory and contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

While lauding the collaborative effort of centre and state governments, Reddy said the Mines Ministry, Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Government of J&K have worked together over the last few months to complete the identification, exploration and assessment of the seven limestone blocks.

He said the initiative to launch the limestone blocks in J&K by the union government is a testimony to the spirit of Cooperative federalism and the commitment of the Modi Government to provide support to state governments for improving their socio-economic conditions especially of the backward areas of the country.

“We need to rise above petty politics to work together for the inclusive development of the nation as a whole,” he said, adding with the support of the union government, J&K can become a ‘Mineral Powerhouse’ which will lead to an overall increase in the income of local people.

He ensured that no tax was being imposed by the union government and that all the premiums and royalties would be going to the state fund.

He also informed that the District Mineral Fund (DFM ) under the MMDR act would be used for the welfare of the people of the region.

While emphasising the transparent and technology-driven process of the auction, Reddy said the launch of the limestone block auction on scientific lines will promote ease of doing business and boost investor confidence in the region.

He said the support of the industry is crucial for bringing transformative change in the development of the region.

The minister said under the leadership of Modi, the Indian economy is moving towards a regime that is more stable and confident with more and more people and industry-friendly initiatives being launched by the government.

“The slogan of ‘reform, perform, transform is the guiding principle for the government for improving policies and systems and ushering positive change through action and performance. Various policy changes have taken place in the mining sector in the MMDR Act and ensured that more changes will follow,” he said.

He said the government is committed to making the process transparent, competitive, dynamic and accountable.

He said the launch of the auction would boost the efforts of the government in becoming Atmanirbhar. “The ‘mineral economy’ will be an important pillar of a nation's development and self-sufficiency in the coming future.” PTI TAS MR MR