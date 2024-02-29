First ever district-level investors summit held in Latur; 95 MoUs inked

Latur, Feb 29 (PTI) Latur held Maharashtra's first ever district-level investors summit in which 95 memorandums of understanding were inked, an official said on Thursday.

These 95 MoUs entail an investment of Rs 1,340 crore and will create 3,758 job opportunities, joint director of industry (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) BT Yashwante said.

Among those who attended were Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge as well as entrepreneurs and bankers.

"The divisional Namo Maharojgar Melava was recently held in Latur, during which thousands of youth got jobs. New entrepreneurs will emerge through this district-level investment conference, which is the first in the state," Thakur-Ghuge said. PTI COR BNM