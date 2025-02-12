First ever regional dialogue on global coalition for social justice on Feb 24-25

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate first-ever regional dialogue on global coalition for social justice in the capital on February 24.

Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Employers’ Federation of India (EFI), is set to host the first-ever Regional Dialogue on Social Justice on 24-25 February 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, a ministry statement said.

According to the statement this landmark event is a significant contribution to the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

Launched by ILO in 2023, the Coalition is a platform for governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations, international and regional organizations, financial institutions and development banks, enterprises, international non-governmental organizations and academia committed to advancing social justice and engaging in collaborative efforts to achieve shared objectives.

The Coalition leverages collaboration among partners to amplify the unique strengths of each participant, comprehensively and coherently addressing social justice challenges. PTI KKS MR