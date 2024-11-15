First-ever tech delegation from UK to visit Kolkata on Nov 18-19

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) A trade delegation from the UK, focussed exclusively on the technology sector, will visit Kolkata on November 18-19 for the first time, the British Deputy High Commission here said in a statement on Friday.

The tech delegation comprises 17 leading UK organisations, all of which are at the forefront of technological innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

It is the first-ever tech team from the European country, the statement said.

British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North-East India Andrew Fleming said, "I am delighted to welcome a trade delegation from the UK focussed exclusively on the technology sector." This visit underscores the growing relationship between the UK and India in the tech space and specifically the existing and emerging opportunities in East and Northeast India, he said.

"I believe interactions with state governments and industry will foster new partnerships and strengthen our collaboration, especially in the AI and semiconductor industries," the senior diplomat said.

The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata, in collaboration with IT industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and city-based firm Asterix Innovations which gives consultancy inputs to Indian and overseas companies, will host a series of high-level activities, including roundtable discussions, business-to-business (B2B) meetings and networking sessions with Indian stakeholders.

These engagements are designed to identify new opportunities for collaboration, research, innovation and investment, paving the way for future joint ventures and expanding the tech partnership between the two nations, the statement said.

"We aim to forge strategic partnerships between the UK companies and Indian stakeholders...The visit will provide a platform for the UK businesses to engage with regional governments and industry leaders, creating the potential for collaboration in areas such as AI, semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing," it added. PTI SUS BDC