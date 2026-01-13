First fertiliser freight train arrives at Anantnag Terminal in south Kashmir

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Northern Railway's Jammu Division achieved another milestone in freight transportation on Tuesday with the arrival of the first fertiliser train at South Kashmir’s Anantnag Goods Terminal, strengthening the agricultural supply chain in the valley, an official said.

The division is witnessing a steady increase in the arrival of various goods and commodities through inward rakes.

In a crucial milestone in the agricultural logistics and supply chain, a freight train consisting of 21 BCN wagons arrived at Anantnag Goods Terminal in South Kashmir from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Public Relations Inspector, Jammu Division, Raghvender Singh said here.

He said the wagon train carried approximately 1,339 tons of PDM (Potash Derived from Molasses) fertiliser from Indian Potash Limited, which will ensure a seamless and timely supply of soil nutrients to farmers in the valley.

The direct arrival of the fertiliser freight train will reduce dependence on road transport and make soil nutrients more readily available to farmers, providing a significant benefit to the agricultural sector, the official said.

The initiative is expected to reduce transportation costs and expedite the distribution process, ultimately benefiting local farmers, he added.

Considering its significant benefits and utility, the development is likely to boost agricultural production in Kashmir and ensure the uninterrupted availability of fertilisers to farmers during the crucial sowing season.

"This will also ensure economic development alongside the agricultural sector, boost local markets, strengthen the agricultural ecosystem in the region, and create new opportunities in logistics and related sectors," he said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said this has been made possible by the continuous marketing efforts of the division, which will bring about a transformation in the fertiliser logistics supply chain in the valley.

"The Jammu division is also in contact with other major fertiliser companies to bring freight train rakes directly to the Anantnag rail terminal," he said.

He said such initiatives underscore the railways' commitment to improving infrastructure and strengthening the integration of the valley with the rest of the country. PTI TAS BAL BAL