First power transmission from Nepal to Bangladesh via Indian grid begins

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The first power transmission from Nepal to Bangladesh via the national grid of India started on Friday.

Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated the facility, along with Md. Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh, and Dipak Khadka, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Nepal through a virtual event, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the event was hosted by the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Government of Nepal.

This occasion marks the first trilateral power transaction that has been carried out through the Indian grid, it stated.

The Government of India had announced its decision to facilitate the first trilateral power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh, through Indian grid with an export of up to 40 MW of power during the visit of the former Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to India from May 31 to June 3, 2023.

During the visit, both sides had expressed their commitment towards greater sub-regional cooperation, including in the energy sector, which would lead to increased inter-linkages between the economies for mutual benefit of all stakeholders.

Subsequently, a tripartite power sales agreement between NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, Nepal Electricity Authority and Bangladesh Power Development Board was signed on October 3, 2024 in Kathmandu.

The start of this power flow from Nepal to Bangladesh through India is expected to boost sub-regional connectivity in the power sector, it added. PTI KKS TRB