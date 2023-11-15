First unit of 30 MW capacity at SJVN Naitwar Mori hydro electric project starts power supply

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) State-run power producers SJVN on Wednesday said the first unit of 30 MW capacity at Naitwar Mori hydro electric project has started supplying power to the national electricity grid.

SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement that the SJVN has successfully synchronised the first unit of the 60 MW (30MWx2) Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) with the National Grid.

Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project is located on River Tons, a major tributary of the Yamuna in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand.

Sharma said Union Power Minister R K Singh and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivender Singh Rawat had laid the foundation stone of SJVN's 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project in Mori in 2018.

He said the NMHEP is a run-of-the-river project with two generating units of 30 MW each.

The second unit of the project is also scheduled to be synchronised this month. The project will generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually.

The SJVN has constructed a 37-km 220 KV transmission line for evacuation of power from Naitwar Mori HEP from Bainol to Snail.

After commissioning of the project, 12 per cent free electricity will be supplied to Uttarakhand as royalty.

In addition, each family affected by the project will be provided with an amount equivalent to the cost of 100 units of electricity per month for 10 years.

Under Corporate Social Responsibility, various activities such as Satluj Sanjeevani Mobile Health Van, skill development training programmes, promotion of sports and cultural heritage, infrastructure works are benefiting the local populace, the statement noted. PTI KKS KKS TRB TRB