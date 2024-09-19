Firstsource sets up operations in Australia, New Zealand; to create over 400 new local jobs in 5 yrs

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, Firstsource Solutions, on Thursday announced its operations in Australia and New Zealand as it outlined plans to create over 400 new local jobs in the next five years.

The company will be headquartered in Victoria, Melbourne.

Firstsource, which is into business process management (BPM) services, is planning to partner with Victorian education institutions to set up an innovation lab focused on AI, engineering, robotics, and digital experimentation.

Firstsource Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, COO Sohit Brahmawar, and ANZ Country Head Gagan Vohra met Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan in Delhi to discuss the mutual support for establishing Firstsource's headquarters in Melbourne and helping grow the state's digital capabilities, bringing new technology and driving more research, innovation, and growth in the state's digital ecosystem.

"Firstsource Solutions... today announced its operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company will be headquartered in Victoria, Melbourne, creating over 400 new local jobs over the next five years," the company said in a release.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, said expansion of the operations into Australia marked a significant milestone in Firstsource's global growth strategy.

"We see this as an important opportunity to leverage not just the immense opportunities the country presents, but also the outstanding support provided by the government in ease of doing business and building a stronger local economy," he said.

According to Jacinta Allan, Premier of Victoria securing Firstsource's Australia and New Zealand headquarters will create hundreds of jobs and boost the thriving digital innovation ecosystem.

"Melbourne is Australia's leading tech city -- it's no surprise that global leaders are continuing to invest in Victoria," Allan said. PTI MBI TRB