Fiscal deficit at 29.9 pc of full-year target at July-end: CGA data

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Centre's fiscal deficit increased to 29.9 per cent of the full-year target at the end of July, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

It was at 17.2 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE) of 2024-25 in the first four months of the previous financial year.

The deficit was at 17.9 per cent of the full-year target at the end of first quarter (April-June).

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, was Rs 4,68,416 crore in the April-July period of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit during 2025-26 to be at 4.4 per cent of the GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore. PTI NKD TRB