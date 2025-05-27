Fisheries dept organises session on best port practices

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Department of Fisheries on Tuesday organised a technical session focusing on promoting best port practices for a healthier environment and safer fish handling.

According to an official statement, the department under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) convened a Technical Dialogue on Eco-Fishing Ports: Sustainable and Inclusive Harbours.

AFD is an Agency of Development based out of France for technical and financial cooperation.

The technical deliberation, which was held in the national capital, meant to explore the "eco-fishing ports" concept designed to operate with reduced environmental footprints while maximising economic performance, social inclusion and ecosystem protection.

"The dialogue focused on promoting best port practices for a healthier environment and safer fish handling, alongside discussions on post-construction evaluation, maintenance and continuous improvement of port infrastructure," the statement said.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary (Marine), Department of Fisheries.

The deliberation was also attended by Lise Breuil, Country Director of AFD, Camille Severac, Deputy Country Director of AFD, and Pablo Ahumada, counsellor for International Affairs at the French Embassy.

Officials from the state fisheries department, delegates from France, Indonesia, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Asian Development Bank, IIT Madras, Seafood Exporters Association and representatives from industry participated in the dialogue.

In her keynote address, Prasad highlighted India's vast marine resources and the remarkable achievements of the fisheries sector in production, exports, and livelihood support.

Current challenges and bottlenecks, such as inadequate infrastructure and limited market linkages, were discussed.

The meet also highlighted the approved project proposals for construction/ modernisation/ dredging of 117 FHs (fishing harbours) and FLCs (fish landing centres) at a total cost of Rs 9,832.95 crore (USD 1.15 billion) and three smart and integrated fishing harbours under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) at Vanakbara in Daman & Diu, Karaikal in Puducherry and Jakhau in Gujarat.

Emphasis was laid on the importance of active stakeholder participation, effective impact assessment mechanisms and the creation of smart, green, and socially responsive ecosystems for the sector’s sustainable growth.

The dialogue featured four thematic technical sessions focused on various aspects of Eco Fishing Ports.

With a coastline of about 11,099 km, the fisheries sector plays a vital role in ensuring food security, generating employment, and fostering entrepreneurship.

India ranks second in global fish production, accounting for about 8 per cent of the total, and is a global leader in aquaculture and shrimp exports.

India exports seafood to more than 192 countries, and its exports have doubled from Rs 30,213 crore in FY 2013-14 to Rs 60,523.89 crore (FY 2023-24).

The major markets are China, the US, the EU and Japan as the main export markets. India aims to expand its export basket by adding value-added products and seafood species to cater to newer markets.