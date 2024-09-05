Fisheries Min Rajiv Ranjan Singh to chair stakeholder meet in Vishakapatnam on Friday

New Delhi, Sept 5 (PTI) Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh will chair a stakeholder consultation meeting on Friday in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to promote fisheries export.

The stakeholder consultation is being convened to foster dialogue and collaboration among various stakeholders, including fish farmers, fishers, industry leaders, seafood exporters, policymakers, researchers, etc, an official statement said.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian and senior officers will attend the meeting.

By focusing on innovation, sustainability, and value addition, the meeting aims to enhance India's position in the global seafood market and drive inclusive growth for fish farmers and coastal communities.