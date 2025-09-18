Fisheries Secy calls for collaborative efforts to improve port operations

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi on Thursday called for collaborative efforts between public and private stakeholders to address climate resilience, traceability, and energy transition in port operations.

He also said fishing ports are not just physical infrastructures but strategic gateways to economic prosperity, ecological sustainability, and social inclusion.

The Secretary was speaking at a webinar organised under the Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Likhi emphasised the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and automation, to enhance efficiency and service delivery at fishing ports.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), three Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbours are being developed in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, and Puducherry, with a total investment of Rs 369.80 crore.

The sessions covered a roadmap for transitioning ports towards sustainability and stronger stakeholder collaboration.

The event also witnessed participation from senior officials of FAO Headquarters, representatives from the Port of Vigo (Spain), senior government officials from coastal states and Union Territories, Maritime Boards, Major Port Authorities, Fisheries cooperatives, and other key stakeholders. PTI LUX LUX SHW