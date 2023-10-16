Fitch affirms ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issuer rating

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed issuer rating of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank at 'BB+' and said there are expectations of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support compared to large state banks.

Advertisment

The outlook on the rating is stable, Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Axis Bank and ICICI Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', the global agency said in two separate rating commentaries.

The agency has also affirmed both the bank's Government Support Rating (GSR) at 'BB+' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'BB'.

"Fitch said the long-term IDR of both banks is driven by its GSR.

"The GSR is one notch below India's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable), reflecting Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support for Axis relative to large state banks. The stable outlook mirrors that on the sovereign rating," it added. PTI JD TRB TRB