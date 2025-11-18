Fittr ropes in Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Fitness firm Fittr on Tuesday announced actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador as part of its transformation into a comprehensive preventive healthcare ecosystem.

Together, Fittr and Shahid Kapoor aim to drive a nationwide movement encouraging Indians to shift from reactive treatment to everyday preventive action, the company said in a statement.

The association will be highlighted through integrated campaigns showcasing Fittr's ecosystem and its mission to make preventive healthcare accurate, accessible, and a part of daily living, it added.

Stating that Kapoor is not just a symbol of fitness but represents the future of proactive, preventive healthcare, Fittr Founder & CEO, Jitendra Chouksey said, "As we scale our ecosystem, his influence and lifestyle make him the perfect partner to inspire India to choose health every day." PTI RKL MR