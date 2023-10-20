Five blocks of 91 mines auctioned under commercial mining policy start production

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The government on Friday said that five blocks out of 91 coal mines auctioned under commercial mining have begun production.

The auction of commercial coal mines started in 2020.

"Since, the first auction of commercial mining in 2020, a total of 91 coal mines have been successfully auctioned during a short period of three years in seven tranches under the commercial coal mining. Out of these 91 coal mines, nine mines have received all the permissions and five coal mines have started production,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

The output from the commercial mines during FY'23 was 7.2 million tonnes (MT).

The objective of launching the commercial coal mines' auction was to increase coal production in the country, and meet coal requirements of industries. PTI SID MR