Five-day festival in Mizoram to promote entrepreneurship, expand job opportunities

Aizawl, Feb 10 (PTI) Mizoram Governor VK Singh on Tuesday inaugurated 'LESDE Kut', a five-day festival designed to catalyse entrepreneurship, accelerate innovation, and expand employment opportunities across the state.

Organised by the Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship (LESDE) Department, the event, which serves as a comprehensive showcase of the state's economic initiatives, is scheduled to continue till February 14.

Singh said Mizoram's economic trajectory depends on the empowerment of youth, women, and rural communities.

He identified the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as the "national growth engine", stressing the necessity of decentralising economic activities.

"Mizoram is a region of rich cultural heritage and untapped agro-based potential," he said.

Singh called for a proactive approach from government officials to support local entrepreneurs while maintaining a strict focus on quality and sustainability.

He said the concurrent job fair was a "vital bridge" between the state's talent pool and prospective employers in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven economy.

LESDE Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said innovation is not confined solely to advanced technology but also emerges from addressing local needs through new businesses, services, and ideas.

He underscored the department's role in providing "hand-holding" support to Mizo youth, ensuring that skill acquisition is directly linked to market demands.

The event is designed to showcase services, programmes, and achievements under the LESDE Department and its associated boards and institutions.

It aims to bring together youth, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, job seekers, workers, and their leaders for greater awareness, networking, and opportunities in employment, skills, and entrepreneurship. PTI CORR SOM