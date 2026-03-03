Five hospitalised after gas leak at Amul plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar, Mar 3 (PTI) Five workers were hopitalised following an ammonia gas leak at an Amul Milk plant at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at the plant located at Kaner Phata when workers were carrying out routine maintenance of the refrigeration system, said an official.

The affected workers were rushed to a hospital at Pelhar, said senior inspector Ranjit Andhale of Mandovi police station.

"Our team, along with Fire Brigade personnel, reached the spot immediately after receiving the alert. The leak was plugged, and the situation is currently under control," he said.

The surrounding residential area has been declared safe, the official added.