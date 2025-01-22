Five new industrial clusters from India join WEF initiative

Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) As many as 33 industrial clusters from 16 countries, including five from India, on Wednesday committed to economic growth, jobs creation, and emission cuts as part of the World Economic Forum's Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative.

Advertisment

The initiative, first launched at COP26 climate summit in 2021, and developed in collaboration with Accenture and EPRI, now comprises 33 clusters in 16 countries and five continents, the largest coalition of co-located companies and public institutions pledging to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while boosting economic growth and job creation.

The 33 signatories together represent potential carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions reductions of 832 million tonnes -- approximately the annual emissions of Saudi Arabia, the World Economic Forum announced here during its Annual Meeting 2025.

They also make a direct contribution of USD 492 billion to gross domestic product (GDP) and support 4.3 million jobs.

Advertisment

In addition, a new report, published in collaboration with Accenture and EPRI, released here, highlighted how industrial clusters -- geographically concentrated areas or hubs where interconnected industries, companies and institutions collaborate to drive economic growth -- can advance the deployment of clean-energy infrastructure worldwide.

It spotlights innovative and collaborative business models, within and across clusters, including those harnessing the power of digital technologies.

The addition of five new clusters from India, the fastest-growing major economy, one from Thailand's Saraburi province, the country's concrete production epicentre, and one from Australia highlight the initiative's commitment to driving progress in the Asia-Pacific region.

Advertisment

The initiative is also strengthening its network of port-anchored clusters by adding Rotterdam, Gothenburg, and the Solent Cluster from Europe; the Ports of Açu and the Cartagena Industrial Cluster, the first community members in South America; and the port-based Jubail Industrial City, the first member in the Middle East.

The new Indian clusters include Gopalpur Industrial Park. Strategically located, the industrial park provides an exemplary ecosystem to attract investments from sectors leveraging cutting-edge technology, including green energy.

Kakinada Cluster is coordinated by AM Green, this port-anchored hub in Andhra Pradesh works to provide industrial decarbonisation solutions, including green ammonia, hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel.

Advertisment

Kerala Green Hydrogen Valley in Kerala is central to India's decarbonisation efforts by scaling hydrogen-powered transport, while Mundra Cluster in Gujarat integrates green power initiatives with infrastructure to support large-scale industrial projects.

Mumbai Green Hydrogen Cluster in Maharashtra is accelerating the green hydrogen economy, linking industries with sustainable energy sources.

The Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative aims to improve collaboration and develop a shared vision among co-located companies and public institutions, with the goals of driving economic growth and employment, and reducing CO2e emissions. PTI BJ TRB