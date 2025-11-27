Fleetx launches AI solutions for commercial vehicles

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI Fleet and logistics optimization platform Fleetx on Thursday announced the launch of an AI-powered solution specifically for commercial vehicles, which helps truck operators identify the safest, fastest and most cost-efficient routes for their vehicles.

The solution, Truckable Routes, uses insights generated from millions of real trips across more than 5 lakh connected commercial vehicles on the Fleetx platform, it said in a statement.

For years, enterprises have struggled with fragmented route planning processes that rely heavily on driver intuition, limited internal data and subjective judgement.

While Google Maps serves passenger vehicles, it does not offer truck-specific guidance, leaving logistics teams without a credible, data-backed view of actual movement of CV on key freight lanes, the company said.

Fleetx's 'Truckable Routes' closes this gap by delivering Google-style routing intelligence trained entirely on real commercial vehicle behaviour, it said.

"With AI-powered Truckable Routes, we are giving logistics teams a data-backed view of which routes are truly optimal, based on millions of real trips across our network of over five lakh commercial vehicles. We believe this will fundamentally transform how freight is planned, monitored, and optimized in the country," said Vineet Sharma, Founder & CEO of Fleetx. PTI IAS ANU ANU