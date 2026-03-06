Flender commissions largest test rig for wind turbine gearboxes

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Flender India, part of Germany-headquartered Flender Group, has commissioned its largest test rig for wind-power gearboxes at its facility near Chennai, a top official said.

The test rig was commissioned based on the company's vast knowledge and experience of more than 120 years in the area of wind turbine drive technology.

In a statement on Friday, the company announced the launch of India's largest and most advanced test rig for wind-power gearboxes at its facility in Walajabad, near Chennai.

The company officials commenced this project in January 2025 at the Voerde site in Germany and successfully completed the development and construction in 13 months, as per the schedule.

"This is a proven record of our capabilities and global collaboration between Flender Germany, Flender China and Flender India, which resulted in a test rig that meets the highest technical requirements," the company said.

The final assembly and commissioning took place within three months, with a combined effort of the German assembly team and the backing of Indian contractors and the employees of Flender India.

Flender GmbH Group CEO Andreas Evertz said, "Inaugurating India's largest wind gearbox Test Rig underscores our commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions globally." The company's India CEO Vinod Shetty said, "With the inauguration of India's largest test rig for wind gearbox, we reinforce our commitment towards sustainable energy transition." With the launch of the test rig, the company expressed its gratitude to the central and state governments, and the Tamil Nadu government backed investment promotion agency-Guidance.

"This would not only strengthen our commitment to expand our manufacturing footprint in India but also make a significant contribution to the global renewable energy transition as well," the statement added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH