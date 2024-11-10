Flender India to invest further in Indian market: official

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) Flender India, part of the century-old Germany-headquartered Flender Group, plans to continue investing in the domestic market to accelerate growth in the coming years, a company official said.

Advertisment

Over the past four years, Flender's investments in India have nearly "quadrupled," underscoring the market's significance, according to a release.

The company operates three production sites in Kharagpur (Kolkata), Chennai and Walajabad in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu, to meet both local and global demand for wind turbine drive gearboxes.

To commemorate the Flender Group’s 125th anniversary, CEO Andreas Evertz and Flender India CEO Vinod Shetty, accompanied by senior company officials, visited the Tamil Nadu facilities and engaged with employees, according to a company statement issued on Sunday.

Advertisment

Approximately 10 percent of Flender Group's 9,000 employees are based in India. Founded in 1899 in Bocholt, Germany, with a focus on wooden pulleys, Flender established its first manufacturing facility in India in 1961.

Flender India's business has more than doubled over the past three years and it plans further investment for rapid growth. Currently, over 50 percent of the products manufactured in India are exported globally, the company stated.

"We have always been and will always be a large Flender family. Whether employees, customers, suppliers, or partners, we all feel like Flenderans. I am incredibly proud to be part of this team and to advance the energy transition with you," Evertz said during the 125th anniversary celebrations in Chennai.

Advertisment

Reflecting on the milestone, Shetty remarked, "It was a proud moment to celebrate our 125th anniversary with our customers, suppliers, partners, and community stakeholders. Our employees are the driving force behind our growth." PTI VIJ SSK SA