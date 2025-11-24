Flexi-cap funds gain traction amid volatility, AAUM up 21.3pc: Bandhan Life

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Flexi-cap funds are gaining preference among investors navigating market volatility, with their Average Assets under Management (AAUM) recording a 21.3 per cent year-on-year growth as of October 31, 2025, Bandhan Life Insurance said on Monday.

These funds offer diversification by investing across large, mid, and small-cap stocks, providing an opportunity to manage market swings effectively, it said in a statement.

"Flexi-Cap Funds give fund managers the freedom to invest across the entire market... This flexibility helps manage market ups and downs," Bandhan Life Insurance Head (Equity) Avinash Agarwal said.

Bandhan Life highlighted that its Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), iInvest Advantage, allows investors to access flexi-caps, combining long-term wealth creation potential with life insurance protection. Consistent investment via ULIPs in these funds can help achieve long-term financial goals, the official said.

The trend is also reflected in West Bengal, where inflows into growth and equity mutual funds rose 13 per cent YoY in October 2025, with the AAUM increasing to Rs 2,50,251 crore from Rs 2,22,356 crore in the previous year, indicating a growing investor preference for equity-based instruments. PTI BSM NN