Flexi staffing as preferred employment format grows 5 pc in FY23: India Staffing Federation

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Flexi staffing as a preferred employment format grew five per cent in 2022-23 compared to the previous fiscal, according a report by the India Staffing Federation (ISF).

"The ISF unveiled the Flexi Employment Social Impact Annual Report 2023, shedding light on employment practices that are driving positive social change through the formal staffing companies," an ISF statement said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the data indicates the growing adoption of flexi (contract) staffing.

"A remarkable adoption change in employment trend with +5 per cent year-on-year growth in comparison to other employment formats (in FY23)," it stated.

According to the report, 80 per cent of flexi workers said they were content with their mode of employment, while around 63 per cent expressed a strong desire to continue as flexi employees.

About 19 per cent of flexi workforce get their "first stepping stone" through formal staffing companies before they join permanent employment, it showed.

About 38 per cent received training and upskilling, greatly enhancing their career prospects and employability, it showed.

Year-on-year increase of 8 per cent in the number of contracts extending beyond 12 months is a compelling testament to the growing trust in the flexi employment model, as per the statement.

The gender-specific data shows that women are consistently contributing to a 25 per cent participation in the flexi workforce.

ISF is the apex body representing flexi staffing companies, formed to provide a platform for recognised employment, work choice, even compensation, social security and health benefits for the temporary workforce; that constitutes a sizeable segment of India's total workforce.