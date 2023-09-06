Flexi staffing grows 12.5 pc in April-June: Report

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Flexi staffing recorded a 12.5 per cent growth in the June quarter, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The India Staffing Federation (ISF), a body representing the manpower outsourcing industry, said the surge in employment was particularly notable in key sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, FMCG, energy, retail and banking.

The staffing industry grew at 12.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the current fiscal, ISF said in a statement.

"The staffing industry witnessed 5.6 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter, registering a robust demand for flexi (contractual) workforce," it added.

According to the report, the formal flexi workforce employed by members of the ISF reached 1.5 million. PTI KKS TRB TRB