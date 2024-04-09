Flexibility and innovation necessary to navigate career path ahead, says Sanyal

Kolkata, April 9 (PTI) Economist noted economist Sanjeev Sanyal on Tuesday emphasised the need for flexibility and innovative thinking during career planning.

The member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister was addressing the 21st medal award function of the Army Institute of Management Kolkata (AIMK) graduates.

Adaptability is important in navigating the ever-changing landscape of professions in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), he said.

"Flexibility is key," remarked Sanyal, drawing from his own extensive career experiences.

He highlighted the significance of exploring diverse career avenues and remaining open to emerging technologies and interests.

He stated that after spending two decades in financial markets, establishing himself as an economist and urban theorist, while also pursuing writing, he later transitioned into policymaking.

"Many of you will find a career that you find interesting over time... Things will change, and your interests will change. Technology may wipe out the sector you started in," he said.

The economist advised striking a balance between persistence and strategic flexibility, encouraging individuals to consider multiple career trajectories while staying focused on long-term objectives.

In an example of out-of-the-box thinking, Sanyal cited India's unconventional approach to hosting the G20 summit. By organizing the event across numerous locations, including remote areas, the country demonstrated a remarkable departure from traditional summit norms.

Meanwhile, the AIMK launched a book on G-20 India's presidency.