Flight duty extension for AI 787 pilots based on specific ops reasons: DGCA tells ALPA India

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Air India has been provided the temporary flight duty time extension for two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operations based on specific operational reasons for European flights impacted by longer routing due to the Pakistan airspace closure, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

The watchdog has provided the clarification to ALPA India after the pilots' body had called for the withdrawal of the relaxation. An office bearer of ALPA India said it is reviewing the DGCA response.

For the Boeing 787 two-man flight crew operations, the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) has been increased to 10.30 hours from 10 hours and the Flight Duty Period (FDP) to 14.00 hours from 13:00 hours.

FDP refers to the time duration when a flight crew member is on duty for operating an aircraft and ends when the plane comes to rest at the end of the flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told the pilots' grouping that the exemption has been given on the basis of specific operational reasons cited on flights impacted by longer routing due to Pakistan airspace closure, mainly arising from anticipated changes in wind patterns during the winter months, which may marginally increase flight time on certain sectors, as per a communication.

The extension of up to 30 minutes in in-flight time and up to 1 hour in FDP has been allowed only in case where the flight time and duty period increases after departure, it said.

There was no comment from Air India on the temporary flight duty time extension provided for the two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operations.

The regulator has also informed ALPA India that the exemption is not applicable for flight planning purposes.

This one-time exemption is restricted to only 9 flights operated with the Dreamliner aircraft on European sectors and has been granted after due consideration and in compliance with safety oversight requirements for the winter schedule, the communication said.

According to the communication, for these operations, monthly fatigue reports are being sought from the operators, and there will be no training carried out on these flights for which the exemption is sought.

Also, one hour extra rest is to be given to the flight crew as a mitigation for the affected flights.

Last week, Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India), in a letter to the DGCA, sought withdrawal of the extension and said the whole idea of formulating a Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on FDTL was based on extensive research and scientific study on human fatigue and its operational consequences.

"The present deviation gives the impression that the DGCA is placing greater consideration on operator convenience and commercials rather than prioritising the core objective of flight safety," it had said and added that the move is a matter of grave operational and safety concern.