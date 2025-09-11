Flight operations resume at Raipur airport after disruption due to lightning damaging DVOR

Raipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Flight operations resumed at Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh on Thursday after a disruption caused by a lightning strike, an official said.

As many as five IndiGo flights were diverted to nearby airports due to damage to the DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range) system at Swami Vivekananda Airport on Wednesday, he said.

DVOR is a ground-based radio navigation system that helps aircraft determine their position and direction relative to a destination.

"On Wednesday at around 6 pm, navigational facility DVOR got unserviceable due to heavy lightning, following which some flights were diverted. After lot of efforts by a well-trained team of CNS (Communication Navigation and Surveillance) and all sections of Airports Authority of India, Raipur DVOR facility was restored on Thursday at 6.30 pm," a statement issued by an airport official said.

Flight operations resumed from 2 pm, it added. PTI TKP BNM