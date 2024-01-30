Flight operations resume from Naini-Saini airport in Pithoragarh

Dehradun, Jan 30 (PTI) Flight operations from Pithoragarh's Naini-Saini airport began on Tuesday after a gap of more than three years.

Following the resumption of flight operations, which was suspended in early 2020, aviation firm Flybig will operate a 19-seater aircraft between Dehradun and Pithoragargh thrice a week on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Addressing the inaugural function virtually, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said after the resumption of flight operations from the airport, the distance between Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand will become closer.

Resumption of services from the airport, which will soon be extended to Pantnagar and then to Hindon airport in Ghaziabad, will be crucial for the strategically important border district, he added.

The duration of the journey between Pithoragarh and Dehradun will be reduced from 11 hours by road to 1 hour by air, he said.

The Union minister said the state government and the Centre were making all efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help Uttarakhand realise its full potential in terms of development and divinity.

Speaking of his personal connection with Uttarakhand, Scindia said he had studied in the state for five years and will remain indebted to it till his last breath.

Addressing the function in Pithoragarh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said air connectivity between Dehradun and Pithoragarh will give further boost to religious tourism in the Manaskhand region.

He said the Prime Minister's visit to Jolingkong for a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak and Jageshwar Dham had awakened the interest of tourists who have begun to visit the relatively lesser-known religious destinations in large numbers.

Dhami said air connectivity between Dehradun and Pithoragarh will give further stimulus to the growing tourist interest in these places.

The chief minister said he would request the company to increase the frequency of air services between the two towns from three to five days in a week.

Night landing facilities at the airport will also be created, he said.