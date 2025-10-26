Flight operations start at Delhi airport's refurbished Terminal 2

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Operations started at the Delhi airport's refurbished Terminal 2 on Sunday, with IndiGo and Air India operating domestic flights.

With the resumption of operations at T2, which was shut for renovation works in April, all three terminals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) are now operational and the total annual passenger handling capacity is over 100 million.

Together, Air India and IndiGo will operate around 120 daily domestic flights from the upgraded T2.

Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X on Sunday, said, "Future Ready, Feature packed, Terminal 2 Back in action".

The airport, which handles over 1,300 flight movements daily, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.

The revamped T2, which has the capacity to handle 15 million passengers annually, has Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility that will enable passengers to check in bags independently that will help reduce queues and waiting time.

Among others, there are six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) at the T2.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group, operates the IGIA. PTI RAM TRB