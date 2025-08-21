Flipkart and China businesses lift Walmart's sales numbers in Q2 of FY26

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) US-based retail giant Walmart on Thursday reported a 10 per cent growth in its international business in the second quarter of FY26 in constant currency terms, helped by Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart along with the China market and Walmex.

Walmart International, which operates in 18 countries outside the US, including India, had a "growth in net sales led by China, Walmex, and Flipkart", according to the earnings statement from the Bentonville-headquartered firm.

Moreover, transaction counts and unit volumes were up across markets of Walmart International, it added.

Walmex is the Mexican and Central American division of Walmart.

Walmart, which follows February-January financial year, reported a USD 32.7 billion in sales from its international business, registering a growth of 10.5 per cent on constant currency terms.

Its net sales were at USD 31.2 million, up 5.5 per cent.

Walmart's overall revenue was at USD 177.4 billion, up 4.8 per cent year on year, and 5.6 per cent higher in constant currency terms.

Walmart International's advertising business grew 15 per cent, which was led by its Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart.

However, the operating income of Walmart International declined 9.8 per cent to USD 1.2 billion, "affected by strategic growth investments in India, Canada and Mexico", it said.

Walmart had acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018 in a USD 16-billion deal. Subsequently, it has raised its shareholding and now owns over 80 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major. PTI KRH HVA