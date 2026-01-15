New Delhi (PTI): Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday announced the appointment of Jane Duke as the Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO) for the group, a move aimed at strengthening governance structures as the e-commerce major prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).

Duke will report to Chris Cyrenne, the Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at Walmart International, and will work closely with Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

She comes with close to three decades of experience in public-sector enforcement and corporate compliance. Her most recent stint was at Tyson Foods, where she functioned as Vice President and Associate General Counsel, following a term as Chief Compliance Officer.

Earlier in her career, she served at the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas for more than 10 years, including a four-year term as US Attorney starting in 2007.

"Her extensive experience across ethics, compliance, and governance in complex, global organisations will add significant value in reinforcing our commitment to transparency and ethical business practices. Jane's leadership will play a critical role in supporting sustainable, long-term value creation for all stakeholders. As we continue to scale, building strong institutional foundations and a culture of integrity is central to how we create long-term value," Krishnamurthy said.

In December 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of eight Flipkart entities, taking the e-commerce major a step closer to obtaining an Indian domicile.

The tribunal sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation involving eight Singapore-incorporated transferor companies merging into Flipkart Internet Private Limited, the Bengaluru-based operational arm.

The eight Singapore-based companies include Flipkart Health Pvt Ltd, Flipkart Marketplace Pvt Ltd, and Flipkart Private Ltd, among others.

Flipkart will now require approval from the Singapore court before the matter is taken up by the Registrar of Companies (RoC). Sources have indicated that this approval is also contingent on clearance under Press Note 3, which mandates government approval for investments originating from countries sharing a land border with India.

Legal experts have termed the move a classic 'reverse flip', aligning the firm's legal home with its operational base to make it more attractive to public investors and regulators like SEBI ahead of the India IPO.