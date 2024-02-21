Flipkart' Big Billion Days drives Walmart's international sales in Q4 FY 2024

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The US retail giant Walmart's international sales in the fourth quarter got a boost from 'The Big Billion Days' sales by its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart.

Advertisment

Walmart, which follows a February-January financial calendar, reported USD 32.4 billion sales from its international business, a growth of 17.6 per cent, according to the latest earnings statement.

"Timing of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days positively affected growth for Q4," Walmart said.

Besides, growth in net sales was also led by its Mexico Walmex, and China, helped by strong growth of festive events, it added.

Advertisment

Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' event started on October 8 and ended on October 15, witnessing a record 1.4 billion customers visit on its platform during its flagship festival sales event.

Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs in 19 countries and e-commerce websites.

For the fourth quarter, Walmart Inc's consolidated revenue was at USD 173.4 billion, up 5.7 per cent. For the full year, Walmart Inc's consolidated revenue was at USD 648.1 billion, up 6 per cent.

Walmart had acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018, in a USD 16 billion deal. It has raised its shareholding and now owns over 80 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major. PTI KRH SGC DRR