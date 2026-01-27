Flipkart bolsters top deck with two senior hires ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart Group on Tuesday announced two senior leadership appointments, naming Jason Chappel as Vice President, Flipkart Group Controller, and Amer Hussain as Vice President, Supply Chain for its Grocery and Minutes (quick commerce) businesses, effective immediately.

The move is the latest in high-level inductions by the Walmart-owned group as it strengthens its leadership pipeline ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

While Hussain will report to Hemant Badri, Senior VP and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Re-Commerce and Minutes, at Flipkart, Chappel will be a part of Flipkart's finance functions.

Chappel joins Flipkart from Walmart, where he most recently served as Group Director at Walmart Enterprise Business Services. With over two decades of experience, Chappel has previously held senior leadership roles, including VP and Controller for Walmart's operations in China, Japan, and Canada.

In his new role, he will lead accounting, financial reporting, and internal controls across all Flipkart operations. Chappel will be based in Bengaluru.

Hussain, who brings over 25 years of experience from organisations such as The Coca-Cola Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Reliance Consumer Pvt Ltd, will be responsible for leading the supply chain strategy for Flipkart's grocery and quick-commerce verticals. His mandate includes scaling infrastructure and improving cost efficiency.

"As Flipkart scales across businesses and capabilities, building leadership depth across critical functions remains a key priority for us. Jason and Amer bring strong global experience in financial governance and operations, and their appointments reflect our long-term focus on strengthening institutional capabilities to support sustainable growth. We are delighted to welcome them to Flipkart," Flipkart CHRO Seema Nair said.

These appointments follow shortly after the Group appointed Jane Duke as the Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO) earlier this month, a move seen as an effort to align with global governance standards as the firm prepares for its stock market debut. PTI ANK HVA